[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum's Graduation Photos Are Catching the Eye of Fans

Korean actor Park Bo Gum's university graduation photos are rapidly spreading throughout social media platforms as well as online communities.On February 21, two photos of the actor's university graduation photos were released online.In one of the photos, Park Bo Gum smiles widely at the camera wearing a black graduation gown and cap.In the other photo, he stands in front of the camera wearing a black suit.His perfect body ratio makes it hard to ever stop staring at the photo.Upon the release of the photos, fans have been commenting on Park Bo Gum's dazzling looks by saying, "His beauty is always working hard.", "I can't get my eyes off his beautiful smile.", "I literally cannot breathe right now." and so on.Park Bo Gum majored in Musical at Myongji University, and he is planning to attend the graduation ceremony at Yongin Campus of Myongji University on February 21.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum appears as a new part-timer on JTBC's variety show 'Hyori's Home Stay 2' with Girls' Generation Yoona.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, SBS funE, JTBC 'Hyori's Home Stay 2')(SBS Star)