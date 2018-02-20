SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: The New Hosts of 'Inkigayo' are Here to Mesmerize You!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: The New Hosts of 'Inkigayo' are Here to Mesmerize You!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.20 18:12 조회 재생수10
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: The New Hosts of Inkigayo are Here to Mesmerize You!
The new hosts of SBS 'Inkigayo' actor Song Kang, DIA's CHAEYEON, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU performed to a special stage on 'Inkigayo'.

On February 18 episode of 'Inkigayo', the three new hosts showed off their endless charms by performing to Portugal. The Man's 'Feel It Still'.

After the three were confirmed to be hosting 'Inkigayo' together from February 18, they have been devoting themselves to practicing their performance for the special stage.

Song Kang, DIA's CHAEYEON, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU
The stage was decorated with colorful lights and neon signs of their names, giving the atmosphere of the late 20th century.

The trio worked in amazing harmony with each other, and their dance moves accompanied sexiness as well as cuteness.

As members of popular K-pop groups, CHAEYEON and MINGYU naturally demonstrated their dancing skills with the perfect facial expressions throughout the performance.

Even though Song Kang is an actor, he managed to successfully dance to the whole song making the audience and viewers confused as to if he was a member of K-pop group.

They made everyone completely lose oneself in their captivating performance.

Watch their mesmerizing performance below!

 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집 | [채용] 동영상 인코딩 프리랜서 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호