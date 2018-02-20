[SBS Star] VIDEO: The New Hosts of 'Inkigayo' are Here to Mesmerize You!

The new hosts of SBS 'Inkigayo' actor Song Kang, DIA's CHAEYEON, and SEVENTEEN's MINGYU performed to a special stage on 'Inkigayo'.On February 18 episode of 'Inkigayo', the three new hosts showed off their endless charms by performing to Portugal. The Man's 'Feel It Still'.After the three were confirmed to be hosting 'Inkigayo' together from February 18, they have been devoting themselves to practicing their performance for the special stage.The stage was decorated with colorful lights and neon signs of their names, giving the atmosphere of the late 20th century.The trio worked in amazing harmony with each other, and their dance moves accompanied sexiness as well as cuteness.As members of popular K-pop groups, CHAEYEON and MINGYU naturally demonstrated their dancing skills with the perfect facial expressions throughout the performance.Even though Song Kang is an actor, he managed to successfully dance to the whole song making the audience and viewers confused as to if he was a member of K-pop group.They made everyone completely lose oneself in their captivating performance.Watch their mesmerizing performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)