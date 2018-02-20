SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin's 'Cheese in the Trap' Still Cuts Released
Korean actor Park Hae Jin is set to return as 'Yoo Jung' once again!

On February 19, Park Hae Jin's management agency Mountain Movement unveiled the official still images of Park's upcoming movie 'Cheese in the Trap'.
Park Hae JinThe newly-released photos accentuate Park Hae Jin's perfect 'sunbae(senior student)' charm with a casual outfit of a college student.
Park Hae JinPark Hae Jin first played the role in the drama version of 'Cheese in the Trap', which was based on the hit webtoon series with the same name.

The plot illustrates the romance between a seemingly-perfect 'Yoo Jung' and a bubbly female student 'Hong Seol'.
Cheese in the TrapActress Oh Yeon Seo will play the role of 'Hong Seol' this time, whereas actress Kim Go-eun took the role in the drama version.

'Cheese in the Trap' the movie is set to premiere on March 14.

(Credit= 'Mountain Movement' Official Website, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
