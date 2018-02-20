[SBS Star] Sulli Wants to be Called as a 'Confident Woman'

The former member of K-pop girl group f(x), actress Sulli showed her determination as a celebrity through the new pictorials.On February 19, a fashion magazine COSMOPOLITAN exposed Sulli's pictorials for its March issue and the interview.During the shooting, Sulli wore romantic dresses patterned with colorful flowers, and brightly smiled in front of the camera.From the interview on this day, Sulli revealed how she spends a day.She said, "I am doing several activities to enjoy leisure. I especially like to just sit and think by myself, but recently, I want to be more active. So I'm learning dances."She continued, "I personally hope there's a term 'confident and dignified woman' in front of my name, and people instantly say out the term whenever they think of me."After she left her group f(x), Sulli concentrated on acting.She garnered attention from the public from the movie 'Real' in 2017 with provocative, sensational scenes from acting a mature woman.The film removed traces of Sulli as a cute, lively, and lovely girl and completely changed her image on people.(Credit= COSMOPOLITAN/SBS funE)(SBS Star)