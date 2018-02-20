[SBS Star] Girl's Day SOJIN Faints at a Factory while Working Before Debut

K-pop girl group Girl's Day's leader SOJIN shared her past when she had various part-time jobs.On February 19 episode of OLIVE's variety show 'Talk Mon', SOJIN told a story when she had different types of part-time jobs before debut.SOJIN said she had to have at least two different part-time jobs at a time when she was a trainee in order to maintain the living standard as it was.The singer started off the story by saying, "This was about 10 years ago when I was a trainee. You would get paid about 500,000 won (470 dollars) per part-time job, but the rent was about 4-500,000 won (370-470 dollars). So, I had to have at least two different part-time jobs. I worked at a bakery or cafe early in the morning. After coming back home, I took a shower, then practiced at a practice room to become an idol star. After practice, I worked at a pub."She added, "I have had about 14 different part-time jobs in the past, and one of them was working in a sock factory. When the socks would pass by on a conveyor belt, I had to quickly put on a sticker with a brand logo on each sock. After repeating the same motion for a few days, I suddenly fainted while working. Everything just went blank all at once."The singer continued looking back on the past, "Some ladies who I worked with at the factory gave me some yogurt drinks, then I regained consciousness. I stopped working there after that."The hosts and other guests on the show were surprised by SOJIN's responsibility and work ethic since the young age.(Lee Narin, Credit= OLIVE 'Talk Mon', SBS funE)(SBS Star)