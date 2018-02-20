SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jun Hyo Seong Spotted at the Winter Olympics!
[SBS Star] Jun Hyo Seong Spotted at the Winter Olympics!

작성 2018.02.20
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jun Hyo Seong Spotted at the Winter Olympics!
K-pop female solo artist Jun Hyo Seong uploaded photos on her social media account that showed her going to see the short track speed skating at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

On February 18, Jun Hyo Seong posted photos of herself in the audience of the short track speed skating games.Jun Hyo SeongWith the photos, she left comments saying, "I was actually here! It was the moment when our candidates achieved the gold and bronze medals!".

She continued, "For all athletes who participated in the games, you guys were amazing. Please don't get hurt, and I hope you do well for the rest of the game."Jun Hyo SeongFrom the released photos, Jun Hyo Seong is inside the arena, wearing a cute hair accessories with a lovely posture.Jun Hyo SeongThe photos seem to be taken on February 17 at the Gangneung Ice Arena, the day in which Korea's Choi Minjeong and Seo Yira won the gold and bronze medals for the 'Ladies' 1500M Short Track Speed Skating' and the 'Men's 1000M Short Track Speed Skating', respectively.

Another released photo from her account showed herself holding hands with Soohorang, the mascot of the Winter Games.Jun Hyo SeongHer small face in contrast to the giant face of Soohorang further adds cuteness of Jun Hyo Seong.

When her fans asked her how she got the tickets, she replied, "I clicked thousands times to get the ticket. It was so competitive."

Meanwhile, Jun Hyo Seong is actively working in various fields.

She tried acting in the tvN drama 'My Shy Boss' in 2017, and is currently working as the host for the MBC every1 talk show 'Video Star' besides concentrating on her activities as an artist.

(Credit= 'secrettimehs' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)
