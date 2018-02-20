SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] This EXO Cover by Air Force Soldiers will Blow Your Mind
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] This EXO Cover by Air Force Soldiers will Blow Your Mind

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.20 11:41 조회 재생수9
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] This EXO Cover by Air Force Soldiers will Blow Your Mind
Current active-duty soldiers of ROKAF(Republic of Korea Air Force) showed off their exceptional dance moves.

Recently, a dance cover video of boy group EXO's 'Ko Ko Bop' went viral online.
 

All the boys in the video are actually Air Force soldiers, who are currently serving their mandatory duty together.
EXO CoverOne of the soldiers, who were a dancer before enlisting in the military, asked his fellow soldiers to cover the song to make an unforgettable memory during their service.

What makes it even more special is that some soldiers in the video are actually dancing for the first time in their life.
EXO CoverWith their matching black outfit with the Korean flag on their arms, the soldiers showcased their eye-catching, perfectly synchronized choreography.

Check out the soldiers' cover video of EXO's 'Ko Ko Bop' above!

(Credit= 'LEEQANG Lap' YouTube, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호