[SBS Star] This EXO Cover by Air Force Soldiers will Blow Your Mind

Current active-duty soldiers of ROKAF(Republic of Korea Air Force) showed off their exceptional dance moves.Recently, a dance cover video of boy group EXO's 'Ko Ko Bop' went viral online.All the boys in the video are actually Air Force soldiers, who are currently serving their mandatory duty together.One of the soldiers, who were a dancer before enlisting in the military, asked his fellow soldiers to cover the song to make an unforgettable memory during their service.What makes it even more special is that some soldiers in the video are actually dancing for the first time in their life.With their matching black outfit with the Korean flag on their arms, the soldiers showcased their eye-catching, perfectly synchronized choreography.Check out the soldiers' cover video of EXO's 'Ko Ko Bop' above!(Credit= 'LEEQANG Lap' YouTube, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)(SBS Star)