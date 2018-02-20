[SBS Star] IRENE Reveals the Way Red Velvet Resolves Conflicts

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE talked about how the group resolves conflicts between its members.On the February 19 episode of KBS2's variety show 'Hello Counselor', IRENE and a fellow member SEULGI appeared as guests on the show.One of the featured stories was about brothers who had not spoken to each other for nine years.The writer of the story said, "I don't know when it started, but I feel so awkward being around my brother that I'm at this point where I purposely avoid my brother. Please help us out."After the story was read, the host Shin Dong-yup asked IRENE, "I'm sure there are times when the members of Red Velvet go through an argument and hurt each other's feelings. How long does it take for you to make up with each other?".IRENE answered, "When we first debuted, we got together once a week or so to discuss any issues that needed to be addressed. It was compulsory for all members to attend the meeting. Now that we are busier, we don't set a specific time to hold a meeting like we did in the past, but we try to talk out a problem right away." and SEULGI nodded next to her.Another host Jung Chan Woo responded to IRENE's answer, "I think it is a great idea to make time to get together and talk out issues every now and then whether with friends or family members."(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS2 'Hello Counselor', SBS funE)(SBS Star)