SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IRENE Reveals the Way Red Velvet Resolves Conflicts
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] IRENE Reveals the Way Red Velvet Resolves Conflicts

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.20 11:41 수정 2018.02.20 11:42 조회 재생수7
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] IRENE Reveals the Way Red Velvet Resolves Conflicts
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE talked about how the group resolves conflicts between its members.

On the February 19 episode of KBS2's variety show 'Hello Counselor', IRENE and a fellow member SEULGI appeared as guests on the show.

Red Velvet
One of the featured stories was about brothers who had not spoken to each other for nine years.

The writer of the story said, "I don't know when it started, but I feel so awkward being around my brother that I'm at this point where I purposely avoid my brother. Please help us out."

Red Velvet
After the story was read, the host Shin Dong-yup asked IRENE, "I'm sure there are times when the members of Red Velvet go through an argument and hurt each other's feelings. How long does it take for you to make up with each other?".

IRENE answered, "When we first debuted, we got together once a week or so to discuss any issues that needed to be addressed. It was compulsory for all members to attend the meeting. Now that we are busier, we don't set a specific time to hold a meeting like we did in the past, but we try to talk out a problem right away." and SEULGI nodded next to her.

Red Velvet
Another host Jung Chan Woo responded to IRENE's answer, "I think it is a great idea to make time to get together and talk out issues every now and then whether with friends or family members."

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS2 'Hello Counselor', SBS funE)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호