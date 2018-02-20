[SBS Star] Min Hyorin's Beautiful Photos After Marriage!

Actress Min Hyorin released photos of herself on her social media account.On February 19, Min Hyorin posted three photos of herself wearing comfortable summer clothes on the beach.Since Min Hyorin has not uploaded posts for a while after her wedding, the photos instantly grabbed attention from the public as soon as they were posted online.From the released photos, Min Hyorin is sitting on the beach in the overseas background.Her calm facial expression along the white blouse and shorts highlights her graceful posture and atmosphere in the peaceful setting.Her fans reacted to her posts by saying, "She is the most beautiful bride ever.", "You are so pretty", and many more.Min Hyorin married to TAEYANG from K-pop boy band BIGBANG on February 3.They have been in relationship for around four years and finally got together with commemorations from various people.Her husband TAEYANG intends to join the mandatory national military service in March, and they will not be off to their honeymoon due to the upcoming event.(Credit= 'hyorin_min' Instagram)(SBS Star)