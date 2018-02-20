[SBS Star] BTS JIN Proven to be Scientifically 'Worldwide Handsome'

K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN's face has proven to be scientifically 'Worldwide Handsome'.On February 16, a foreign plastic surgeon analyzed 269 different faces of Asian men to find out Asian men with the perfect proportions of the facial features―'the golden ratio'.The surgeon found three people to match 'the golden ratio', and noted JIN to be the best one of the three.In order to be considered as the person possessing 'the golden ratio' of the face, one must have 1:1.1618 ratio.The surgeon said, "The space between JIN's lips and his chin comes to 1, while the distance from his lips to the mid-line of the eye result in a 1.618 measurement. His face overall is very symmetrical. He is the prime example of the person who has 'the golden ratio'. It is amazing."In the past, JIN has mentioned that he is 'Worldwide Handsome' many times for fun.Now, it turns out the singer has not simply called himself 'Worldwide Handsome' without a reason.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'drsamyar' Rozblog Website, SBS funE)(SBS Star)