SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's Family is Expecting a Second Child!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's Family is Expecting a Second Child!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.19 17:38 조회 재생수806
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seoks Family is Expecting a Second Child!
Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok and his wife Na Kyung-eun are soon-to-be the parents of two children.

On February 19, Yu Jae Seok's management agency FNC Entertainment officially announced, "Na Kyung-eun is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. As it's in the very early stages of pregnancy, she is putting an extra care into maintaining a healthy lifestyle."

They continued, "The couple is very happy about having their second child. Yu Jae Seok said he will try his best to deliver the good news to the public soon."

Yu Jae Seok
Yu Jae Seok and Na Kyung-eun tied the knot in July 2008, and Na Kyung-eun gave birth to a baby boy in May 2010.

Last year, Yu Jae Seok was noticed attending a sports event at his son's elementary school.

▶ [SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok & Park Myung Soo Spotted at Their Child's School Event!

Yu Jae SeokYu Jae Seok
Yu Jae Seok has mentioned about his son on variety shows several times in the past showing his strong paternal love towards his son.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'fncent' Official Website, SBS funE, Online Community)  

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호