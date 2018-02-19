[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok's Family is Expecting a Second Child!

Korean entertainer Yu Jae Seok and his wife Na Kyung-eun are soon-to-be the parents of two children.On February 19, Yu Jae Seok's management agency FNC Entertainment officially announced, "Na Kyung-eun is currently pregnant with the couple's second child. As it's in the very early stages of pregnancy, she is putting an extra care into maintaining a healthy lifestyle."They continued, "The couple is very happy about having their second child. Yu Jae Seok said he will try his best to deliver the good news to the public soon."Yu Jae Seok and Na Kyung-eun tied the knot in July 2008, and Na Kyung-eun gave birth to a baby boy in May 2010.Last year, Yu Jae Seok was noticed attending a sports event at his son's elementary school.Yu Jae Seok has mentioned about his son on variety shows several times in the past showing his strong paternal love towards his son.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'fncent' Official Website, SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)