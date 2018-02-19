SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Speaks Fluent English with Koo Ha Ra's Friend!
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Speaks Fluent English with Koo Ha Ra's Friend!

2018.02.19
SEUNGRI from K-pop boy band BIGBANG boasted his English skills from having conversation with the visitor of actress/singer Koo Ha Ra's house.

On February 17, OLIVE 'Seoulmate' aired an episode in which the siblings from Sweden talked about their favorite K-pop artists. Three sisters said they are fond of K-pop boy bands BTS and BIGBANG, and a rapper Crush.SEUNGRI and Koo Ha RaAfter hearing the sisters' favorite K-pop groups, Koo Ha Ra soon called someone.

She asked him, "My friends are staying at my house, and they are big fans of yours."

Koo Ha Ra kept nagging, "You should call me back after you take a shower. You must do so!".SEUNGRI and Koo Ha RaIn response to Koo Ha Ra's request, he soon called her back. It was SEUNGRI from BIGBANG.

Koo Ha Ra introduced SEUNGRI to her friend Amanda.SEUNGRI and Koo Ha RaSEUNGRI had a big smile on his face through the video call and actively asked her, "Are you sure that you like me?"SEUNGRI and Koo Ha RaHis naughty comments such as "Aren't you a big fan of G-DRAGON?" "Do you really like me?" quickly broke down the awkwardness between the two.SEUNGRI and Koo Ha RaAmanda laughed and continued to have talks with SEUNGRI in English, and his fluent English surprised the watchers and Amanda.

This show is aired on every Saturday at 7:40PM KST.

(Credit= 'seungriseyo' 'koohara__' Instagram, OLIVE 'Seoulmate')

(SBS Star)   
