SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Highlight's Yang Yoseop Says He Has No Plan to Get Married
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Highlight's Yang Yoseop Says He Has No Plan to Get Married

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.19 16:56 수정 2018.02.19 17:36 조회 재생수59
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Highlights Yang Yoseop Says He Has No Plan to Get Married
K-pop boy group Highlight's member Yang Yoseop revealed that he does not have any plans to get married.

On February 19, KBS Cool FM 'Park Myeong-su's Radio Show' aired an episode in which Yang Yoseop joined the talk.

During the talk, the host Park Myeong-su asked Yang Yoseop if he had any plans to get married.

As soon as Park Myeong-su ended the question, Yang Yoseop said, "I have absolute zero plan to get married."

YANG YOSEOP
The host responded, "You shouldn't say that there is no chance at all. You are being rude to your future wife. What if someone suddenly appears?".

Yang Yoseop vaguely answered the new question, "Well, I'm not currently dating anyone at the moment, so..."

He was then asked another question regarding his ideal type.

The singer said, "I like all types of women. My ideal type keep changing a little by little as the time goes. Right now, my ideal type is someone who I can have a good conversation with. The looks don't matter to me at all."

YANG YOSEOP
As a random question, the host asked what a fellow member Lee Gi Kwang's ideal type was.

Yang Yoseop laughed and explained, "Lee Gi Kwang is really into playing games and soccer these days. His ideal type would be someone who can understand that."

Meanwhile, Yang Yoseop is scheduled to release his second solo mini album on February 19, at 6PM KST.

Previously on February 12, the singer pre-released a song called 'Star', which can be watched below.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Cool FM 'Park Myeong-su's Radio Show', 'aroundusent' Official Website, 'OFFICIAL HIGHLIGHT' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호