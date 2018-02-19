[SBS Star] Jeon So-min Misses Her Ex-Boyfriend in Jeju Island?

Jeon So-min talked about her ex-boyfriend in SBS variety show 'Running Man'.On February 18, 'Running Man' featured an episode in which the members of the show―Yu Jae Seok, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, Lee Kwang-soo, Jeon So-min, Song Ji Hyo, Yang Se Chan, and Haha, looked for the hidden hot spots and secrets in Jeju Island.While the members were moving to another place for different missions, Jeon So-min abruptly brought up her memories of Jeju Island.She said, "I have lived in Jeju Island for a year when I was six. My dad worked here."With flashbacks, she continued, "At one time, my dad was peeing in the sea, and he caught an octopus. You know when you pee, the water gets warm, and because of that, the octopus climbed up the stone."She added, "That was the first time I boiled and had octopus."Jeon So-min's sudden speaking of her memories embarrassed Yu Jae Seok, Kim Jong-kook, and Haha, who were on the same car with her.Kim Jong-kook asked her a question, "Do you have any memories with your lover here in Jeju Island?".Jeon So-min soon replied to his question with sentimental facial expression, "I do."Her unexpected answer evoked more curiosity from the members and the watchers.Kim Jong-kook threw out another question, "Have you come here with your boyfriend? Just by you two?".Jeon So-min honestly nodded her head and said, "I have."Her unanticipated response led Kim Jong-kook to confess another story with his lover.He said, "You know the woman I loved the most? She is married now."Yet his efforts to give his own story was cut by Yu Jae Seok's cold response of saying, "That's really good to hear."From Yu Jae Seok's naughty and amusing comments, the atmosphere of confessing one's own love stories was completely changed into the one in which they tease each other for no reason.(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'jsomin86' Instagram)(SBS Star)