[SBS Star] Olympic Medalist Shibutani Siblings Demonstrate Their Love for BTS!

The Olympic Ice Dance athletes, Maia and Alex Shibutani channeled their inner ARMY and asked for BTS fans' help.On February 16, Alex Shibutani posted a photo on his personal social media account.In the photo, Alex Shibutani and his younger sister Maia are holding up customized hats with BTS members' names along with the official logo for the Olympic Team U.S.A.With the photo, Shibutani wrote, "Hey fam! Maia and I have these awesome hats for the guys(BTS) and we want to make sure they receive them. How do we make this happen?" and tagged BTS and its fans, ARMY.Shortly after he posted, BTS' fans responded with excitement, giving them tips on how to meet with BTS during their visit to Korea.After winning the bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games, the siblings became the first Asian-American ice dancing duo to become Olympic medalists.Congratulations Shibutani siblings!(Credit= 'AlexShibutani' Twitter, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)