[SBS Star] Girls Generation Yoona Shows Tears and Shares Her Concerns

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona showed her tears and shared her worries on 'Hyori's Home Stay 2'.On February 18 episode of 'Hyori's Home Stay 2', Yoona sat down for a tea break with Lee Hyori and Lee Sang-soon.With the snow beautifully falling outside, they sat around a table inside a warm house and started listening to a song called 'Goodbye' by Son Sung-jae.'Goodbye' is a quiet, slow song released in 2011 and the lyrics describe a situation in which an individual has to say the final goodbye to a loved one, and expresses a sadness about not being able to see the person anymore.A while listening to the song, Yoona started tearing up and wiped away her tears.Upon seeing Yoona's tears, Lee Hyori explained to Lee Sang-soon, "Singers are emotional, so they cry easily when they listen to songs. I think there is something about this song that makes you remember a moment from the past."Yoona then went out to get some fresh air and stood in the cold for a long time.It seemed the music lingered on her mind for ages.On the same episode, Yoona also opened up about her worries to Lee Hyori and the guests of 'Lee Hyori's Home Stay 2'.At night, Lee Hyori and two of the guests comfortably sat down in the living room with the fireplace going.One of the guests who majors in music revealed her concerns regarding her musical talent, "I'm majoring in vocal music. But realistically speaking, there are way too many people who are good at singing."Right after her words, Lee Hyori and Yoona revealed that they had similar concerns.As a former member of a girl group 'Fin.K.L' which debuted in 1998, Lee Hyori said, "I wasn't especially good at singing nor dancing. I felt uneasy as I wasn't talented in anything. But one thing that I was good at was making people laugh." and made the girls laugh.After a moment, Yoona said, "It's the same for me. I don't own any outstanding skills in terms of this job that I have. But I guess it's the same for everybody. I think it's better not to get too stressed out about it. You should just keep working hard on whatever that you are doing."Fans were slightly taken aback by her concerns and to see Yoona tearing up as Yoona has always shown the happy side of herself on TV looking like a person without worries.However, the majority have expressed their relation to Yoona's concerns and feel that they have stepped a little closer to Yoona.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC 'Hyori's Home Stay 2', SBS funE)(SBS Star)