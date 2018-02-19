SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] TAEYANG's Affectionate and Amusing Comments for His Fans
[SBS Star] TAEYANG's Affectionate and Amusing Comments for His Fans

작성 2018.02.19
TAEYANG from K-pop boy band BIGBANG responded to each comment by his fans with affection on the social media account.

On February 15, TAEYANG uploaded two photos of himself and commemorated the New Year with short comments.TAEYANGTAEYANGIn the uploaded photos, TAEYANG is wearing casual clothes, a simple hoodie and hat, in the overseas background.

His fans, welcoming TAEYANG after his wedding, showed their interests in TAEYANG's outfits and items.

When one of his fans, for instance, asked about the price of the hoodie he was wearing, TAEYANG soon replied to the comment by giving the actual price.TAEYANGHe said, "It's 60,000 won (approximately 55 dollars). It's the souvenir of Hawaii. The hat is 48,000 won (approximately 45 dollars)."

Another naughty fan threw out a question, "Why do you look like the member from Girls' Generation?", TAEYANG seemed confused with his answer, "What..?"TAEYANG
Another fan was interested in the thing TAEYANG was holding in his mouth.

When he was asked, "Is that a toothpick?", TAEYANG answered with awkwardness, "That's Pepero (the name of snack)."

From TAEYANG's incessant friendly replies, his fans are constantly showing interests in his social media account with several questions.

TAEYANG got married to actress Min Hyorin on February 3 from dating around four years.

He is looking forward to joining the national military service on March 12.

(Credit= '__youngbae__' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
