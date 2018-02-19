[SBS Star] TWICE to Hold 'TWICELAND' Concert Tour in May

K-pop girl group TWICE is set to hold its second tour concert soon!On February 19, TWICE's management agency JYP Entertainment unveiled the teaser poster for TWICE's second tour concert 'TWICELAND ZONE 2 : Fantasy Park'.According to the information given from the poster image, TWICE will hold its 3-day concert on May 18 to 20, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.Last year, TWICE successfully delivered its first exclusive concert 'TWICELAND - THE OPENING -', just one year and four months after its debut.After the upcoming concerts in Seoul, TWICE is expected to hold its tour concert all across the globe. Stay tuned for more updates!(Credit= 'JYPETWICE' Twitter)(SBS Star)