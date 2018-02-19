[SBS Star] DIA CHAEYEON Suffers From a Stomachache Due to Hunger

K-pop girl group DIA's member CHAEYEON suffered from a severe stomach pain due to going 70 hours without food.On February 16 episode of SBS 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia', CHAEYEON was spotted looking pale, holding onto her stomach.CHAEYEON then told a fellow cast Hong Jin Young that she had a bad stomachache with tearful eyes.Although she lay down and took some rest, the symptoms remained the same.Later, a medical staff came to check up on her and explained, "It seems the pain was triggered since she hasn't eaten anything for a long time."The singer apologized to the rest of the cast in tears, and was instantly taken to the base camp to rest.During the interview afterwards, CHAEYEON commented, "I was really upset as my body couldn't keep up. I actually felt the pain since the morning, but I didn't want the team to notice it, and so I wanted to hide it from them."Kim Byung-man and the rest of the cast worried about CHAEYEON after she left, and showed their strong willingness to hunt hard for food to escape from extreme hunger.'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia' was filmed in Patagonia, the southern region of Argentina and Chile, where the cast spent days in the freezing weather of below -20 degrees Celsius.The cast includes Kim Byung-man, NU'EST's JR, MONSTA X's MINHYUK, DIA's CHAEYEON, Hong Jin Young, SF9's RO WOON, and many more, and it airs every Friday at 10PM on SBS.Watch the part where CHAEYEON leaves the premises due to a severe stomachache on 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia' below.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS 'Law of the Jungle in Patagonia')(SBS Star)