[SBS Star] IU with Flower Given by NAYEON from TWICE!
[SBS Star] IU with Flower Given by NAYEON from TWICE!

작성 2018.02.19
K-pop singer-songwriter IU expressed gratitude towards NAYEON from girl group TWICE.

On February 17, IU thanked her fans after she achieved five crowns at the '7th GAONCHART Music Awards 2017' on her social media account.IUWith her sincere appreciations, she also uploaded photos of herself for the ceremony.IUAmong the photos, a photo in which she holds a flower in her mouth garnered attention from her fans.

The reason why the photo grabbed attention from the public is because the flower was given by NAYEON from TWICE during the awards.

Known as a big fan of IU, NAYEON finally reached IU from her endless efforts and gave her a flower.

The photo by IU, in other words, shows her gratitude towards her fans including NAYEON.IU, TWICE NAYEONThis specially close and friendly relationship between the senior and the junior in the music industry accentuates their affable personalities.

Meanwhile, IU joined filming the upcoming tvN drama 'My Mister' (literal translation) as the main actress.

The drama draws 'Daddy-Long-Legs' story from the convoluted relationship with shared experiences between the main in his 40s and the woman in her 20s.

TWICE is actively holding promotions for its second single 'Candy Pop' in Japan, released on February 7.

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, 'Spinel CAM' Youtube)

(SBS Star)  
