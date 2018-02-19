[SBS Star] SHINee Fires Its Comeback with Successful Concert in Japan

SHINee perfectly shot for its official comeback and renewed activities with the first concert by four members.On February 17, SHINee launched its concert 'SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018 ~ FROM NOW ON' at Kyocera Dome in Osaka and successfully opened its official comeback.The group's leader ONEW broached the talk in the opening by saying, "Hello, everyone it's been a long time since we saw each other, right?".He continued,"I am very nervous standing here. It has been a while since I had performances. I will try my best, so please keep your eyes on us."KEY, the other member of the team, added, "We prepared in such a short time, so it may not be perfect. But we will try our best, so please cheer for us."After the talk, SHINee concentrated on its performances. SHINee performed unique stages of its Japanese and Korean songs such as 'Juliette', 'LOVE', 'Sherlock (Clue + Note)', 'Love Like Oxygen', 'Colors of the season', 'Stranger', 'Everybody', and 'EVIL'.The concert was especially significant since there were traces of the beloved member JONGHYUN.From the VCR behind the stage, fans could see JONGHYUN, and while the ballad songs were played, the voice of JONGHYUN could be clearly heard.TAEMIN also introduced the new song by mentioning, "It's the one sung by all members", and the new song with JONGHYUN's voice was released.Although there were four members on the stage, it was absolutely the one by all five members.After the performances were done, all members left the space of JONGHYUN and delivered messages.TAEMIN said, "The memories with JONGHYUN are so precious. He was like my family, so I will not forget him and always keep in mind."He added, "From now on, SHINee will be more mature, and I will also improve myself."MINHO commented, "We will always stand on the stage as if five of us are all gathered at the place."He continued, "Everyone, please promise me. Please remember JONGHYUN forever. I can't express my feeling by words, but he is really precious and I do love him always."He ended his comments by saying, "I also think that the time with you guys today is really special. Thank you so much. You guys are my hope."SHINee continues to hold its concert 'SHINee WORLD THE BEST 2018 ~ FROM NOW ON' from February 17 until 27 in Japan.(Credit= 'SHINee' Official Website, 'salinevez' 'kazumianna' Instagram, 'onewfigure' Twitter)(SBS Star)