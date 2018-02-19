[SBS Star] CL Shares a Selfie with G-DRAGON Before His Enlistment

K-pop artist CL shared a photo taken with her labelmate G-DRAGON before his upcoming hiatus.On February 18, CL uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself with G-DRAGON, expressing her goodbye to the BIGBANG leader as his military enlistment date is just around the corner.Along with the photo, CL wrote a short caption, "I'm not gonna make a visit to you. No worries", showing off her witty personality.Previously on February 14, YG Entertainment officially announced that G-DRAGON is set to enlist as an active-duty soldier on February 27.The agency also stated that there will be no farewell events for the fans on his enlistment date, in order not to cause chaotic situation at the venue.(Credit= 'chaelincl' Instagram)(SBS Star)