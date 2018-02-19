[SBS Star] TAEYANG to Confirm His Military Enlistment on March 12

On February 15, BIGBANG's management agency YG Entertainment officially announced that TAEYANG's enlistment date has been confirmed to be on March 12.
The agency added, "In order to avoid an excessive number of fans cluttering, he will enlist in the military without any official farewell event with fans."
TAEYANG will be enlisting in the army approximately 40 days after his marriage on February 3 with actress Min Hyorin.
Earlier on January 11 episode of tvN's variety show 'Livin' the Double Life', TAEYANG revealed his true feelings regarding his upcoming enlistment.
The singer said, "I thought my life would just continue like this forever. I keep thinking that I will still be performing next year. I still can't believe that I will be enlisting soon. But I will be returning as a better man, person and melt my experience into the music that I make in the future."
Currently, BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON is also preparing himself for his enlistment on February 27, which had been announced by YG Entertainment only a day before the announcement of TAEYANG's date of enlistment.
A fellow member T.O.P is serving his alternative military service as a public service worker at Yongsan-gu Office, Seoul.
During 'BIGBANG 2017 CONCERT LAST DANCE IN SEOUL' in December 2017, BIGBANG delivered its goodbyes to fans since it was the last concert before the members' military enlistment.
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, tvN 'Livin' the Double Life')
(SBS Star)