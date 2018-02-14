SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI to Open a Club in Seoul
[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI to Open a Club in Seoul

2018.02.14
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI reportedly to be opening a club in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

According to the media report made by Sports World on February 13, SEUNGRI is planning to open a club in Gangnam-gu, Seoul called 'Burning Sun' in February.

'Burning Sun' is expected to attract a great deal of party-goers, as it will be located in the basement of a hotel where popular clubs were previously located.

Last month, SEUNGRI was seen actively promoting his new club by posting a short promotion video clip on his social media account where he has over 7 million followers.

This is not the first time SEUNGRI diving into the world of business.

In fact, he already owns a high-class private bar in Gangnam-gu, and Japanese restaurants not only in Korea, but also in Japan and China.

In the past, other members of BIGBANG have revealed that SEUNGRI has a lot of interest in different business areas and even owns several business licenses, including Belgium waffles license and the professional football player Cristiano Ronaldo's exclusive management license in Korea.

Meanwhile, SEUNGRI is waiting for his first Chinese movie 'Love Only' to be released in theaters on March 2.

▶ [SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI's Movie Trailer Unveils

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)  

(SBS Star)    
