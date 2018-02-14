[SBS Star] Shin Sae Kyeong Welcomes the 20th Anniversary of Her Debut!

Actress Shin Sae Kyeong expressed gratitude towards the 20th anniversary of her debut.On February 14, the style magazine of celebrities HIGH CUT released pictorials of Shin Sae Kyeong in pink background.From the released photos, Shin Sae Kyeong is taking graceful postures with lively pink makeup.During the interview with the magazine, Shin Sae Kyeong revealed her thoughts toward her recent KBS drama 'Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me' and her character named Jung Hae-ra.Shin Sae Kyeong said, "Jung Hae-ra is an independent and adventurous character. She knows the time when she should rely on someone, and the time when she has to go through struggles by herself."She continued, "Jung Hae-ra is in cool love. She does not just receive love from her lover but knows how to give love."Shin Sae Kyeong added, "From the last year's 'The Bride of Habaek' to the 'Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me' this year, I was working during the periods in which the weather was really hot and cold."She noted, "I am planning to take a break after the drama is really done. I need to recharge myself."When she was asked whether she has heard of the Internet word 'Shin Sae Kyeong', which means the new world, she nodded her head.Shin Sae Kyeong marked, "Of course I have heard of the word. Staffs at my agency often use it."She broached, "I thought I had so many know-hows to survive during the shooting in winter, but for this time, I just couldn't handle it."Shin Sae Kyeong continued, "For the dramas that base the setting in pre-modern eras, I could wear many layers of clothes. But for the drama set in modern eras, it's not possible. That's how I met the new world of the diverse and warm functional inner clothes."She added, "Also the hot packs. By having these two items, I could survive and finish shooting for the drama."From the time when she was part of the renowned singer Seo Tai Ji's song 'Take 5', it has been 20 years since her debut.Shin Sae Kyeong had flashbacks on her old days. She said, "At that time, I didn't know anything at all. Now, I think I know less than the third of my work."She confessed, "As I do more work, I think this field is really complicated and challenging. This thought doesn't go away in my head."Yet She clarified, "One thing that I know for sure is that as many people say, even if it does not smoothly proceed and follow steps, I will just go my way with gratitude."Shin Sae Kyeong finished her recent drama 'Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me' from KBS on February 8. She garnered attention from the public by playing the role of attractive woman named Jung Hae-ra.(Credit= HIGH CUT/SBS funE, 'Black Knight' 'The Bride of Habaek' Official Website)(SBS Star)