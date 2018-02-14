[SBS Star] Former INFINITE Member Lee Ho Won to Return as Solo

A former member of K-pop boy group INFINITE's Lee Ho Won is planning to come back as a solo artist in the near future.According to Lee Ho Won's management agency Glorious Entertainment, Lee Ho Won will be returning on the stage as a solo artist around the end of March or beginning of April.However, the representative added, "The concept has not been decided yet, so as the date of shooting the music video."Lee Ho Won debuted in 2010 as a member of INFINITE, and used a stage name 'HOYA' during his time as INFINITE's member.He left the group last August, and have been focusing on building his acting career, starring in MBC's drama 'Two Ccaps' and musical 'An hourglass'.All eyes are on his change as an actor as well as solo artist.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Glorious Entertainment' Official Website)(SBS Star)