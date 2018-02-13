SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Wanna One Cannot Deal with Its Obsessive Fans Anymore
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Wanna One Cannot Deal with Its Obsessive Fans Anymore

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.13 16:15 조회 재생수182
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Cannot Deal with Its Obsessive Fans Anymore
K-pop boy band unit Wanna One suffers from the actions of its obsessive fans.

On February 13, the group's agency YMC Entertainment posted an official announcement of the situation.Wanna OneYMC Entertainment said, "Many of fans illegally achieved personal information of the members, and a portion of them incessantly make calls. The members cannot concentrate on their activities as an artist."

It continued, "The members cannot even take enough sleep and have their private time. They are having extreme stress from their fans' boundless actions."Wanna OneThe agency continued, "Calling or sending text messages to our artist is a violation of privacy. Please take it into consideration."

It emphasized, "Also, calling our staffs to ask the security of Wanna One, spreading fallacious information, and locating GPS on our car to know the unofficial schedule and events are also a violation of privacy, and the actions that can absolutely threaten the security of the artist."Wanna OneHere's the official announcement from YMC Entertainment.

Hello, everyone. This is YMC Entertainment.

We sincerely express gratitude towards our fan club 'Wannable' and the ones who endlessly support our artist Wanna One.

As you all know from our constant announcements and notes, we would like to let fans who take excessive actions cause the members of Wanna One get extreme stress.

In recent days, many of fans illicitly received personal information of the members, and a portion of them relentlessly call our artist.

The members cannot concentrate on their schedule, take enough sleep, and have private time. Since the members cannot have ordinary private lives at this moment, they suffer from severe stress.

Any of you, who try to call or send text messages to our artist, acknowledge that it is an action of violating privacy.

Please take it into consideration, and we sincerely ask you to stop your behavior as soon as possible.

In addition to this, any of you who try to call our staffs to ask the safety of the members, spread fallacious rumors, and put GPS on our car to show up to the unofficial schedule and events, please keep in mind that it is also a violation of privacy.

Your action may absolutely threaten the security of Wanna One.

We deeply hope the members do not suffer from the unjust action of their fans, and you guys understand the situation and stop taking such behaviors. Thank you. 

(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호