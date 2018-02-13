[SBS Star] Wanna One Cannot Deal with Its Obsessive Fans Anymore

K-pop boy band unit Wanna One suffers from the actions of its obsessive fans.On February 13, the group's agency YMC Entertainment posted an official announcement of the situation.YMC Entertainment said, "Many of fans illegally achieved personal information of the members, and a portion of them incessantly make calls. The members cannot concentrate on their activities as an artist."It continued, "The members cannot even take enough sleep and have their private time. They are having extreme stress from their fans' boundless actions."The agency continued, "Calling or sending text messages to our artist is a violation of privacy. Please take it into consideration."It emphasized, "Also, calling our staffs to ask the security of Wanna One, spreading fallacious information, and locating GPS on our car to know the unofficial schedule and events are also a violation of privacy, and the actions that can absolutely threaten the security of the artist."Here's the official announcement from YMC Entertainment.Hello, everyone. This is YMC Entertainment.We sincerely express gratitude towards our fan club 'Wannable' and the ones who endlessly support our artist Wanna One.As you all know from our constant announcements and notes, we would like to let fans who take excessive actions cause the members of Wanna One get extreme stress.In recent days, many of fans illicitly received personal information of the members, and a portion of them relentlessly call our artist.The members cannot concentrate on their schedule, take enough sleep, and have private time. Since the members cannot have ordinary private lives at this moment, they suffer from severe stress.Any of you, who try to call or send text messages to our artist, acknowledge that it is an action of violating privacy.Please take it into consideration, and we sincerely ask you to stop your behavior as soon as possible.In addition to this, any of you who try to call our staffs to ask the safety of the members, spread fallacious rumors, and put GPS on our car to show up to the unofficial schedule and events, please keep in mind that it is also a violation of privacy.Your action may absolutely threaten the security of Wanna One.We deeply hope the members do not suffer from the unjust action of their fans, and you guys understand the situation and stop taking such behaviors. Thank you.(Credit= 'WannaOne_twt' Twitter, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)(SBS Star)