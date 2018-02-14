[SBS Star] Figure Skating World Champion is a Big Fan of EXO?

A Russian figure skater, who just set a new world record in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, is known to be a proud EXO-L!During the interview after her game on February 11, the 18-year-old OAR(Olympic Athlete of Russia) Evgenia Medvedeva revealed that she is a big fan of EXO.Medvedeva proudly said, "I enjoy listening to EXO's music. I really want to meet EXO. I even have all the members' photos with me."She continued, "Thanks to EXO, I was able to compete well today. I hope all EXO members to stay healthy!".Medvedeva even covered the choreography of EXO's 'Overdose' in the past, showing off her love and support towards the idol group.As EXO is scheduled to perform at the closing ceremony of the Olympics, fans commented, "You finally get to meet EXO in person! We're so happy for you, Evgenia!".Check out Evgenia Medvedeva's cover of EXO's 'Overdose' above.(Credit= 'Evgenia Medvedeva' YouTube, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)