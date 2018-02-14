[SBS Star] All Schools BTS JIMIN Attended in the Past to Close Down Soon

All schools that K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN has attended either has closed down already or will be closing down soon.JIMIN has previously attended Hoedong Elementary School, Yunsan Middle School, and Korea Art School.Hoedong Elementary School located in JIMIN's hometown, Geumjeong-gu in Busan, will be closing down at the end of this month as a result of a constant decline in the number of students.As for Yunsan Middle School, it has already shut down much earlier in 2013.Korea Art School, where JIMIN transferred from Busan High School of Arts will be holding the very last graduation ceremony in February 2019.Although it is simply a coincidence that schools JIMIN has attended in the past will all be closing down in the near future, it certainly is not common for someone to have all their past schools shut down.Fans are heartbroken to hear that schools where JIMIN's childhood memories were built will disappear shortly.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)