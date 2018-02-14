SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] All Schools BTS JIMIN Attended in the Past to Close Down Soon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] All Schools BTS JIMIN Attended in the Past to Close Down Soon

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.14 15:07 조회 재생수9
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] All Schools BTS JIMIN Attended in the Past to Close Down Soon
All schools that K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN has attended either has closed down already or will be closing down soon.

JIMIN has previously attended Hoedong Elementary School, Yunsan Middle School, and Korea Art School.

JIMIN
Hoedong Elementary School located in JIMIN's hometown, Geumjeong-gu in Busan, will be closing down at the end of this month as a result of a constant decline in the number of students.

As for Yunsan Middle School, it has already shut down much earlier in 2013.

Korea Art School, where JIMIN transferred from Busan High School of Arts will be holding the very last graduation ceremony in February 2019.

JIMIN
Although it is simply a coincidence that schools JIMIN has attended in the past will all be closing down in the near future, it certainly is not common for someone to have all their past schools shut down.

JIMIN
Fans are heartbroken to hear that schools where JIMIN's childhood memories were built will disappear shortly.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호