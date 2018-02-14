SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Idol Stars' Good-looking Brothers Who Could Easily Be Idols!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Idol Stars' Good-looking Brothers Who Could Easily Be Idols!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.14 15:06 조회 재생수6
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Idol Stars Good-looking Brothers Who Could Easily Be Idols!
When pictures of some well-known female idol singers' younger brothers are revealed online, they instantly go viral for a reason.

While some of them look-alike, for others, it is hard to tell the relationship of the two just by looking at them posing closely next to each other on pictures. 

However, their younger brothers' good looks cannot be hidden just like their idol sisters.

Their perfect body ratio and beautiful smile make you wonder why they have not debuted as idols themselves.

Consequently, they sometimes even build a fan base.

Here are some of handsome younger brothers of female idol singers!


1. EXID HANI's younger brother
Female Idol's BrothersFemale Idol's Brothers
2. TWICE CHAEYOUNG's younger brother
Female Idol's BrothersFemale Idol's Brothers
3. SUNMI's younger brothers
Female Idol's BrothersFemale Idol's Brothers
4. OH MY GIRL ARIN's younger brother
ARIN and Her BrotherARIN and Her Brother
5. A former member of 9MUSES Ryu Sera's younger brother
Female Idol's BrothersFemale Idol's Brothers
(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ahnhani_92' 'miyayeah' 'choi_s_jun_' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호