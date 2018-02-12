[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL ARIN and ONF LAUN Show Off Their Close Friendship

K-pop group OH MY GIRL's member ARIN and ONF's member LAUN showed off their strong friendship.On February 8, ARIN and LAUN were spotted together at the graduation ceremony at the School of Performing Arts Seoul.The two are the same age and belong to the same management agency, WM Entertainment.They also started training to become idol singers at WM entertainment around the same time when they were both in middle school.It makes it even more special as they have always been assigned to the same class in high school.At the ceremony, fans noticed ARIN and LAUN whispering, talking, smiling, and fooling around with each other.Apparently, LAUN was even looking for ARIN when they were taking a group photo of the class.After years of training together, ARIN debuted as a member of OH MY GIRL in 2015, and LAUN debuted last year finally achieving their dreams.Watch the friendship between the two idol stars!(Lee Narin, Credit= '퓨리' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)