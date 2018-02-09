[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Graduates from High School!

Korean actress Kim Yoo Jung has displayed her exceptional beauty at the high school graduation ceremony.On February 8, Kim Yoo Jung attended the graduation ceremony at Goyang High School of Arts early in the morning.On that day, the actress' management agency sidusHQ uploaded a picture of her on their social media account.In the photo, Kim Yoo Jung makes a funny facial expression wearing a red fluffy beret with the name of her high school printed at the front.At the ceremony, Kim Yoo Jung took time to say goodbye and take pictures with her friends.Many of her fans were seen at the ceremony taking pictures of the actress enjoying the last day of high school.Many K-pop artists who graduated from high school this year look forward to going to college in March, but Kim Yoo Jung has actually decided not to go.Last November, Kim Yoo Jung wrote on her official fan cafe, "After a long discussion with my parents, I have decided not to go to college next year. It would be nice to experience college life, and I was excited for it in a way, but I want to become an actress who constantly works hard to become better."Kim Yoo Jung debuted in 2003 as a child actress and later was recognized for her excellent talent in acting.At the end of last month, she has confirmed a role for JTBC's new drama 'First, clean up passionately (literal title)' that is scheduled to air in April.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sidushq_star' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)