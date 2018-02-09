[SBS Star] Sunny from Girls' Generation Discloses Her Own House on TV!

In this episode, Sunny was busy with preparing food for the guests.Although she said she misses her mom in between she was getting ready, Sunny soon took out Champagne and plates out, and easily prepared the supper.As she was getting ready to cook dishes, she seemed very excited.Sunny commented, "It's the first time to bring male guests after my managers visited."She added, "I haven't had any personal spaces. It's my first time to have my own place, so I preferred silence."She continued, "But for today, it's different. I was excited the whole time."Yang Se-hyung had interview before he visited Sunny's house. He noted, "I saw her house on TV last time, and I really wanted to visit her place. It seemed so nice."When he finally visited Sunny's place, he could not hide surprises and smiles.He said, "I laughed because the house was so good. I have never imagined a house could have perfect view."'Real Life Men & Women' is aired every Thursday at 11 PM KST on MBN.(Credit= MBN Real Life Men & Women, Online Community)(SBS Star)