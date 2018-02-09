[SBS Star] Girl's Day Running for the Winter Olympics Torch Relay!

K-pop girl group Girl's Day completed running for the torch relay of the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games'.On February 8, Girl's Day participated in the torch relay event at the front of the city hall of Gangneung located in Gangwon-do.As an honorary ambassador of the Winter Games, Girl's Day appeared holding the torch with big flames.The bright smiles and active support for the Games highlighted the value of the competition, and people could forget about severe coldness.Girls' Day successfully completed running for the torch relay with big smiles until the end.The members commented, "We are really surprised to see so many residents of Gangneung come all the way here and support for us."They continued, "The moment of us completing the torch replay will be unforgettable."This event is especially significant for Girl's Day because it has been more than five months since Girl's Day has officially stood as a group after the KCON held in Australia in September last year.Girl's Day exposed its truthful and sincere friendship, and perfectly completed running for the torch relay with support of the residents in Gangneung.Meanwhile, Girl's Day released its fifth mini album 'GIRL'S DAY EVERYDAY #5' with the title track 'I'll be yours' in March last year and grabbed attention from the public.Although they are not holding official group activities in recent days, the members are very active in various fields and leave memorable impressions on the public.(Credit= 'Girls_Day' Twitter, Online Community, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)