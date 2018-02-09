SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Minho & Suzy are Dating Again? Here's What Their Agencies Say
Actor Lee Minho and actress/singer Suzy's agencies have responded to the report about the two celebrities dating again.

On February 8, a news outlet reported that Lee Minho and Suzy have rekindled their relationship after recent break up.

According to the report, a source from the entertainment industry revealed, "Lee Minho and Suzy recently started dating again. They've been going on secret dates."
Lee Minho, SuzyIn response, Lee Minho's MYM Entertainment and Suzy's JYP Entertainment both denied the dating rumor.

Lee Minho's agency stated, "After checking with Lee Minho, it is not true that he is back together with Suzy", and Suzy's agency also denied the rumor.

In last November, Lee Minho and Suzy announced they have broken up after 3 years of dating.
Lee Minho, SuzySuzy is actively promoting her new solo album 'Faces of Love', while Lee Minho is currently serving his mandatory military duty as a public service worker at Gangnam-gu Office.

(Credit= SBS funE, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
