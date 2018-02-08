SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] K-pop Celebrities to Give Up Going to College
[SBS Star] K-pop Celebrities to Give Up Going to College

작성 2018.02.08 16:56
Many K-pop artists turned into 20 in Korean age and look forward to going to college in March, but some of them have decided not to do so.

One of them is Kim Do Yeon from K-pop girl group Weki Meki and the girl group unit I.O.I from the audition program 'Produce 101'.

Born in 1999, Kim Do Yeon took the national college entrance exam held in November 2017.

But since her group Weki Meki is looking forward to having comeback in the early months of 2018, she decided to concentrate on her activities as an artist.

The decision to concentrate on her activities as an artist suggests her ambitions and passion toward her job.K-pop ArtistsHer memorable experience at school will be over for a while with the graduation ceremony at her high school, School of Performing Arts Seoul on February 8.

Besides Kim Do Yeon, other K-pop celebrities born in 1999 also decided not to attend college this year.K-pop ArtistsPark Ji Hoon from the boy group unit Wanna One and YERI from girl group Red Velvet are the ones who made the same choice as Kim Do Yeon.

The three K-pop celebrities have made the decision with the same reason.

Since they all value their time on stage, three artists are planning to invest their time for the job.

Meanwhile, Kim Do Yeon is trying various fields such as the beauty program 'Get It Beauty 2018' from OnStyle and OCN's upcoming drama 'Short'.

Her group Weki Meki also aims to have comeback in February.

Park Ji Hoon and YERI are also having hectic time for their group activities.Wanna OneWanna One intends to have comeback around in March. The group has also announced that it is shooting music video for the new song earlier on February 2.

Red Velvet is just back with its second repackaged album 'The Perfect Red Velvet' with the title track 'Bad Boy' released on January 29.

(Credit= Online Community, 'Red Velvet' Official Website, 'betterlee_0824' 'doyeon1204' 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram, 'wannaone_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)      
