SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Is John Cena a BTS Stan?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Is John Cena a BTS Stan?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.08 16:26 조회 재생수88
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Is John Cena a BTS Stan?
On February 6, American professional wrestler and actor John Cena uploaded a picture of K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE on his social media account.

The photo was shared without any caption and BTS' fans are curious to know his reason behind it.

John Cena, BTS
Whatever the reason is, the majority of the group's fans are finding it interesting to see that John Cena has jumped on board with BTS.

As a matter of fact, John Cena has already revealed that he is a fan of BTS.

Prior to posting the picture of J-HOPE, BTS' fans spotted John Cena following BTS' official social media account.

John Cena, BTS
Since the break of this news, countless fans from all around the world have been commenting on John Cena's posts on his social media account in order to find out if he is also ARMY (name of BTS' fan club).

Although John Cena has uploaded another photo after J-HOPE's photo, he has not yet commented on his recent online activities relating to BTS.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'JohnCena' Twitter, 'johncena' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호