[SBS Star] Is John Cena a BTS Stan?

On February 6, American professional wrestler and actor John Cena uploaded a picture of K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE on his social media account.The photo was shared without any caption and BTS' fans are curious to know his reason behind it.Whatever the reason is, the majority of the group's fans are finding it interesting to see that John Cena has jumped on board with BTS.As a matter of fact, John Cena has already revealed that he is a fan of BTS.Prior to posting the picture of J-HOPE, BTS' fans spotted John Cena following BTS' official social media account.Since the break of this news, countless fans from all around the world have been commenting on John Cena's posts on his social media account in order to find out if he is also ARMY (name of BTS' fan club).Although John Cena has uploaded another photo after J-HOPE's photo, he has not yet commented on his recent online activities relating to BTS.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'JohnCena' Twitter, 'johncena' Instagram)(SBS Star)