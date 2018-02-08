[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Tops Oricon Chart with His Concert DVD

K-pop act BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON has once again proved his never-ending popularity as a solo artist.On February 8, just one day after its official release, G-DRAGON's solo world tour DVD took the #1 spot on Japan's renowned music chart Oricon's Daily DVD chart.The newly-released 'G-DRAGON 2017 WORLD TOUR ACT III, M.O.T.T.E IN JAPAN' DVD contains footage from G-DRAGON's 2017 Japan Dome concerts―at Yahuoku! Dome in Fukuoka, Kyocera Dome in Osaka, and Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.The DVD features a special collaboration stage of G-DRAGON and fellow BIGBANG member SEUNGRI, who appeared as a surprise guest during G-DRAGON's Tokyo Dome concert.It also includes a special documentary clips of G-DRAGON opening up about his world tour experience and exclusive behind the scenes of the concert.Meanwhile, G-DRAGON is expected to enlist in the military in the early months of 2018.(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Japan Official Website, 'gdragon' Facebook, 'BIGBANG' YouTube)(SBS Star)