[SBS Star] iKON B.I Shows Off His Aegyo Skills for the First Time
[SBS Star] iKON B.I Shows Off His Aegyo Skills for the First Time

작성 2018.02.08 15:08
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] iKON B.I Shows Off His Aegyo Skills for the First Time
On February 7 episode of MBC every1 'Weekly Idol', K-pop boy group iKON completed different missions requested by fans.

During the segment 'Idol Call Center-Call Call Call', the group's fans called 'Weekly Idol' to ask some questions to iKON.

As the member JAY's hometown is Jeju Island, one fan expressed an odd curiosity, "Tangerines are the local specialty of Jeju Island. I'm curious to know how many tangerines would fit JAY's height."

Then, the hosts Jung Hyung Don and Defconn made him lie on the floor and started lining up tangerines beside him.

iKON
It made JAY slightly nervous, but the other members sat around with no interest, just enjoying the sweet taste of tangerines.

They were able to find out that 27 tangerines fitted JAY's height.

One other fan asked a question to iKON's charismatic leader B.I, "You said you will never show aegyo even if Yang Hyun Suk (the head of B.I's management agency YG Entertainment) asked you to do it, but are you going to say no to your fans as well?"

Right after the call, the members stated that B.I has never shown aegyo before.

A while B.I was preparing himself to show off his aegyo skills for the first time, the other members sat on the floor to get a good view of him.

iKON
Once B.I started dancing to a children's song and showed aegyo, the other members couldn't help themselves but to cringe.

At the end of the show, B.I said, "There were lots of embarrassing moments for me today." and made everyone laugh out loud.

But he added, "iKON is planning to actively promote in Korea." raising fans' hopes up for the promotion of its latest album.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC every1 'Weekly Idol')

(SBS Star)  
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
