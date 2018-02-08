SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon's Agency Updates Fans on Legal Action Against Malicious Commenters
[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon's Agency Updates Fans on Legal Action Against Malicious Commenters

작성 2018.02.08
K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Park Ji Hoon's management agency has provided an update regarding the progress of its legal action against malicious commenters.

On February 7, maroo Entertainment's fan manager uploaded a series of tweets on the agency's account.
Wanna One Park Ji HoonThe manager stated, "Hello, this is maroo Entertainment's fan manager. We are writing this to inform you the progress of our legal actions announced last October. Many suspects have been investigated by the police, and we are currently in the process of filing the cases to the prosecution. As soon as the prosecution completes the investigation, we will take actions without leniency."

The manager added, "We ask for understanding such time-consuming process of investigation, as there are too many people to be charged. Thank you for your patience."
Wanna One Park Ji Hoonmaroo Entertainment also notified that it created a new email account for sending in the evidence of rumors and malicious comments about Park Ji Hoon.

The agency further commented, "According to the police, not all the suspects have been contacted yet. It will continue to contact the suspects in due order. As we are investigating each website one by one, there will be differences in the time that each suspect is contacted. Thank you for understanding."
Park Ji HoonMeanwhile, Park Ji Hoon graduated from School of Performing Arts Seoul today(February 8), and he joins Chung-Ang University's Department of Performing Arts and Film Studies next month.

(Credit= Online Community, 'maroofanmanager' Twitter, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

