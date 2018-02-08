[SBS Star] RAINZ Turns Up the Audience at 'The Show'!

K-pop boy group RAINZ has returned with its new track 'TURN IT UP', which is the title track of the group's newest album 'SHAKE YOU UP' released on January 23.On February 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', RAINZ had its comeback stage and performed to 'TURN IT UP'.The title track 'TURN IT UP' was composed, written, and arranged by RAINZ' member Lee Ki-won while Jang Dae-hyeon participated in the rap writing.'TURN IT UP' is a fast and rhythmic beat song that highlights RAINZ' boundless energy.RAINZ debuted last October after the finale of popular survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', where the members have participated as contestants.During the group's recent showcase on January 23, RAINZ mentioned that the group may promote for longer than its original plan depending on circumstances.Check out RAINZ' powerful performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)