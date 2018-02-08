[SBS Star] Ko Hyun Jung Announces Departure from Drama 'Return'

Actress Ko Hyun Jung officially announced her departure from SBS Drama 'Return'.On February 8, Her agency IOK COMPANY delivered a message towards rumors about the relationship between actress Ko and drama staffs.Her agency said, "We sincerely apologize for the chaotic situation during the shooting of beloved drama 'Return'. Actress Ko, who is the main actress of the drama, has decided to leave the program."IOK COMPANY added, "With responsibilities and duties as an actress, Ko Hyun Jung was dedicated to filming. But from the constant conflicts with staffs regarding the process of shooting the drama, Ko Hyun Jung and staffs could not reach an agreement."It continued, "Besides blaming someone for this situation, we noticed that for the drama that requires the participation of various people, it would be the best choice to leave the program as the person from the program causes problems. Therefore, we definitely take the request of departure from SBS."At the end, her agency highlighted, "We once again apologize for this abrupt decision and the fact that she did not fully serve her duties as the main actress of the drama. We are sincerely sorry for all staffs, actors, and actresses of the drama."Here is the official announcement from IOK COMPANY.Hello, this is IOK COMPANY.First of all, we are really sorry for the chaos from the drama.We would like to announce that actress Ko Hyun Jung has officially decided to leave the SBS Drama 'Return'.Ever since she has joined the program, Ko Hyun Jung was dedicated to the drama with feelings of special attachment and affection from the show.But from constant struggles and conflicts between the actress and staffs, it seemed difficult to resolve the problems.With ceaseless discussions and pain, we reached a conclusion that it will not be possible to continue filming the drama.Moreover, we noticed that for the drama that requires the participation of various people, it would be the best decision to leave the program since the person from the drama causes this confusion.We, therefore, accept the request from SBS to leave 'Return'.Once again, we apologize for this abrupt decision and the fact that Ko Hyun Jung did not fully serve her duties and responsibilities as the main actress of the show.We deliver apologies for all staffs, actors, and actresses of the drama.We hope the decision does not severely hamper the shooting, and we hope you still love the show.IOK COMPANY and Ko Hyun Jung support the drama as the viewer of the program.Thank you.(Credit= 'IOK COMPANY' Official Website, SBS funE)(SBS Star)