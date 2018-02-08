SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ko Hyun Jung Announces Departure from Drama 'Return'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ko Hyun Jung Announces Departure from Drama 'Return'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.08 13:39 수정 2018.02.08 13:41 조회 재생수214
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ko Hyun Jung Announces Departure from Drama Return
Actress Ko Hyun Jung officially announced her departure from SBS Drama 'Return'.

On February 8, Her agency IOK COMPANY delivered a message towards rumors about the relationship between actress Ko and drama staffs.

Her agency said, "We sincerely apologize for the chaotic situation during the shooting of beloved drama 'Return'. Actress Ko, who is the main actress of the drama, has decided to leave the program."

IOK COMPANY added, "With responsibilities and duties as an actress, Ko Hyun Jung was dedicated to filming. But from the constant conflicts with staffs regarding the process of shooting the drama, Ko Hyun Jung and staffs could not reach an agreement."Ko Hyun JungIt continued, "Besides blaming someone for this situation, we noticed that for the drama that requires the participation of various people, it would be the best choice to leave the program as the person from the program causes problems. Therefore, we definitely take the request of departure from SBS."

At the end, her agency highlighted, "We once again apologize for this abrupt decision and the fact that she did not fully serve her duties as the main actress of the drama. We are sincerely sorry for all staffs, actors, and actresses of the drama."Ko Hyun JungHere is the official announcement from IOK COMPANY.

Hello, this is IOK COMPANY.

First of all, we are really sorry for the chaos from the drama.

We would like to announce that actress Ko Hyun Jung has officially decided to leave the SBS Drama 'Return'.

Ever since she has joined the program, Ko Hyun Jung was dedicated to the drama with feelings of special attachment and affection from the show.

But from constant struggles and conflicts between the actress and staffs, it seemed difficult to resolve the problems.

With ceaseless discussions and pain, we reached a conclusion that it will not be possible to continue filming the drama.

Moreover, we noticed that for the drama that requires the participation of various people, it would be the best decision to leave the program since the person from the drama causes this confusion.

We, therefore, accept the request from SBS to leave 'Return'.

Once again, we apologize for this abrupt decision and the fact that Ko Hyun Jung did not fully serve her duties and responsibilities as the main actress of the show.

We deliver apologies for all staffs, actors, and actresses of the drama.

We hope the decision does not severely hamper the shooting, and we hope you still love the show.

IOK COMPANY and Ko Hyun Jung support the drama as the viewer of the program.

Thank you.

(Credit= 'IOK COMPANY' Official Website, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
2018 평창올림픽특집 8뉴스 편성안내

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호