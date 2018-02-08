SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Super Junior HeeChul Attends Kim So Hye's Graduation Ceremony

K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul showed his support for a former member of the girl group I.O.I's Kim So Hye by attending her high school graduation ceremony as he promised that he would in the past.

On February 7, photos of HeeChul at Kim So Hye's high school graduation ceremony at Gyeonggi Girls' High School spread all over social media platforms as well as online communities.

HeeChul, Kim So Hye
At the ceremony, Kim So Hye was seen ending her last day at high school by saying goodbye and taking pictures with classmates and teachers.

A while Kim So Hye was busy taking pictures, HeeChul showed up, and she seemed very surprised by his sudden appearance.

HeeChul handed her a gift, then they smiled for the camera together.

They were spotted casually talking to each other, and she seemed happy that HeeChul made it to her graduation ceremony.

HeeChul, Kim So Hye
The two celebrities met during the shooting of SBS' variety show 'Game Show' where they built a solid brother-sister bond.

At the time, Kim So Hye said to the hosts of the show including HeeChul, "It would be really nice if you guys came to my graduation ceremony."

By attending the ceremony on February 7, HeeChul showed that he kept his promise.

HeeChul, Kim So Hye
Earlier on February 7, Kim So Hye's graduation photos were revealed online.

In the photos, Kim So Hye looks gorgeous even without stage make-up.

HeeChul, Kim So Hye
(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'kimheenim' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
