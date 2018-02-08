[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOLDEN CHILD Returns with 'It's U' on 'The Show'

K-pop boy group GOLDEN CHILD had a comeback stage with its new track 'It's U'.On February 6 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', GOLDEN CHILD performed to 'It's U', the title track of the group's second mini album '奇跡 (MIRACLE)' released on January 29.The group also performed to 'LADY', one of the unique six tracks of its album.On the episode, GOLDEN CHILD members managed to perfectly perform to two songs of different vibes, the title track being a cheerful pop-dance song, and the other being a trendy urban style of an emotional song.As the group is promoting for the first time after going through a major change―one of the members JAE SEOK leaving due to a health problem, fans are eagerly looking forward to the group's promotion for this album.Check out GOLDEN CHILD's 'It's U' below!



Don't forget to watch 'LADY' as well!





(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV 'The Show')



(SBS Star)