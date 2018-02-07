SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Holds Last Fan Meeting in Korea Before Enlistment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Holds Last Fan Meeting in Korea Before Enlistment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.07 17:30 조회 재생수41
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Holds Last Fan Meeting in Korea Before Enlistment
Actor/singer Jung Yong Hwa is planning on meeting his fans before his military enlistment.

On February 7, Jung Yong Hwa's management agency FNC Entertainment announced that Jung Yong Hwa will be holding a fan meeting―'STAY 622' before he enlists in the military on March 5.

Jung Yong Hwa
'STAY 622' will be held at Hwajung Gymnasium at Korea University on March 2 and 3, and it was planned for the singer to show gratitude to his fans as well as say final goodbye to them before his enlistment.

FNC Entertainment added that Jung Yong Hwa expressed that he wanted all profits from the fan meeting to be donated, so they will go by his words. 

Jung Yong HwaEarlier on January 26, Jung Yong Hwa suddenly announced his military enlistment on March 5.

▶ [SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa to Enter the Army on March 5

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'fncent' Official Website, 'CNBLUEOfficial' Facebook)  

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호