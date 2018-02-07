[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Holds Last Fan Meeting in Korea Before Enlistment

Actor/singer Jung Yong Hwa is planning on meeting his fans before his military enlistment.On February 7, Jung Yong Hwa's management agency FNC Entertainment announced that Jung Yong Hwa will be holding a fan meeting―'STAY 622' before he enlists in the military on March 5.'STAY 622' will be held at Hwajung Gymnasium at Korea University on March 2 and 3, and it was planned for the singer to show gratitude to his fans as well as say final goodbye to them before his enlistment.FNC Entertainment added that Jung Yong Hwa expressed that he wanted all profits from the fan meeting to be donated, so they will go by his words.Earlier on January 26, Jung Yong Hwa suddenly announced his military enlistment on March 5.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'fncent' Official Website, 'CNBLUEOfficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)