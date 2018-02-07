[SBS Star] TWICE TZUYU Expresses Concern over Taiwan Earthquake

K-pop girl group TWICE's member TZUYU expressed concern over the recent powerful earthquake that struck in her home country, Taiwan.On February 7, TZUYU uploaded a photo of herself with the caption both in Korean and Chinese that said, "I hope this horrendous earthquake won't occur anymore. I pray for everyone to be safe without injuries or damages."On February 6 around 11:50PM local time, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck just off the East coast of Taiwan, about 21 kilometers (13 miles) North of the city of Hualien.Taiwan's government said that at least four buildings had partly collapsed or were left leaning at dangerous angles.Currently, at least 4 people are confirmed to be dead, 225 injured, and about 145 missing.Most of the missing are believed to be trapped in a damaged building in downtown Hualien.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS News, 'twicetagram' Instagram)(SBS Star)