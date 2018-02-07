SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG's T.O.P Spotted at TAEYANG's Wedding
[SBS Star] BIGBANG's T.O.P Spotted at TAEYANG's Wedding

작성 2018.02.07
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BIGBANGs T.O.P Spotted at TAEYANGs Wedding
T.O.P from the K-pop boy band BIGBANG is unveiled after various scandals.

One of his closest friends uploaded a photo of himself and T.O.P wearing suits for his member TAEYANG's wedding ceremony on February 3.
BIGBANG T.O.PIn the photo, T.O.P is neatly wearing blue suits and slightly smiling towards the camera.

The photos seem to be taken during the after wedding party, the moments captured by various cameras of the participants commemorating the joyful moments of the couple.

CL from the renowned K-pop girl group 2NE1 also uploaded a photo of herself with the members of BIGBANG from their relationship started at the same agency.T.O.PFrom the photo, CL is smiling and attached to G-DRAGON, and DAESUNG is staring at the camera with T.O.P.

In July 2017, T.O.P was found guilty from smoking marijuana for several times.

He was given a suspended sentence, 10 months in jail, with 2 years of probation.

Before the indictment, T.O.P was serving as a conscripted policeman. Yet after the event, he was pulled out from his military duties and reassigned as a public service worker.

After working as a public service worker in the office, T.O.P is expected to be officially discharged some time in June 2019.

(Credit= 'chaelincl', 'phillip_paradise' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
