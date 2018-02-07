SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Shares Sincere Stories Behind Its Debut
[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Shares Sincere Stories Behind Its Debut

작성 2018.02.07
An uprising K-pop boy band iKON is finally back on screen.

On February 6, SBS 'Han Bam' featured an episode in which iKON had interviews and sincere talks about their lives after debut.

In this episode, iKON had to walk around the street, but because they attracted too many people, the street was in chaos.
 

They soon moved another place and had interview inside the building.
 
Since the main theme of the interview was 'Eating Show' (mukbang), the members competed against each other to show the best savory scenes of eating beef with their charms as innocent boys.

Surprisingly, it is noted that B.I, one of the members, was part of composing and writing the lyrics for every song of the album.iKONAfter the album 'Return' was released on January 25 and topped the major domestic real time music charts in Korea, B.I was called as 'brainy producer'.

From the interview, B.I also exposed the inspiring love story for the group's title track 'LOVE SCENARIO'.

B.I revealed the details of the special love story. He said, "The farewell was very warm."iKONAmong the seven members, BOBBY was the one who incessantly disclosed his captivating charms.

Moreover, his chic, stylish taste of fashion was also shown since he usually wears pants under his pelvis.

Called as the 'fashion people' of K-pop celebrities, BOBBY abruptly stood up during the interview.

As he walked out and stood in front of the table, he suddenly took his pants down, saying "I normally go like this."

His unexpected, impulsive behavior surprised the members, the interviewer, and the staffs of the show.

After BOBBY's impetuous action, B.I witnessed, "I have seen him wearing 'something' down as well", and people burst into laughter.
 

The members of iKON were very lively and happy during the interview.

Yet as they talked about their times as trainees before debut, they revealed unanticipated aspects of themselves.iKONThey had flashbacks of the times they struggled as trainees, and started to throw out their sincere stories.

From the episode, iKON also unveiled its heartbreaking stories on the day of their debut and the behind accounts of friendship among the members.

(Credit= SBS funE, SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)   
