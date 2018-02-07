[SBS Star] VIDEO: MOMOLAND Gets the Crown at SBS MTV 'The Show'!



By the end of the show, the show revealed the scores combining the records of the album sales, digital records, and the real-time votes.

An uprising K-pop girl group MOMOLAND topped the chart and achieved the first place at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On February 6, 'The Show' featured an episode in which three main artists competed for the crown.For the candidates of the week, JBJ, CHUNGHA, and MOMOLAND were elected with their songs―'My Flower', 'Roller Coaster', and 'BBoom BBoom' .MOMOLAND luckily got the highest score and topped the chart.They commented, "We are really honored to get support from all of you. We will do our best to reward your love and support!"From this show, MOMOLAND achieved the first place for the third time with their catchy and lively title track 'BBoom BBoom'.'BBoom BBoom', which is the title song of MOMOLAND's third mini album 'GREAT', garnered attention from the public and young K-pop celebrities.Their powerful and lovely performance also led them to perform the song at the G-10 Special Live for the '2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games' on January 30.Check out MOMOLAND's amazing stage on 'The Show'!(Credit= SBS funE, SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)