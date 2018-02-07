[SBS Star] The Conspiracy Behind G-DRAGON's Educational Background to Delay Military?

G-DRAGON, the main rapper and the leader of the renowned K-pop boy band BIGBANG, got into scandal of his enigmatic academic background.On February 6, an entertainment media outlet publicized G-DRAGON's educational background and questioned the legitimacy of his education.Born in 1988, G-DRAGON is 31 in Korean age this year, yet he has not completed the requisite military service.For this issue, his unexpected academic background gives an explanation how he could save his time and concentrate on his promotions.From his academic background, it is noted that G-DRAGON failed the college entrance exam for three times, and could finally get accepted to the Department of Postmodern Music at Kyung Hee University in 2009.But strangely, G-DRAGON shortly quit the college and re-entered the university with different major.This time, he joined the Department of Leisure Sports at Gukje Cyber University in 2010.Although it is widely known that G-DRAGON successfully completed the courses at his college and accelerated to get the Bachelor of Arts degree by the time he was 25, there is a behind story after his education.From the reported information, G-DRAGON entered Sejong University eMA, and completed the graduate school courses by August in 2016 at the age of 28.Moreover, he delayed the mandatory national military service for 370 days from his entrance to the graduate school after he had already postponed joining the army for three years from having several tryouts to college.What is more remarkable is that G-DRAGON once again deferred the obligatory military service in November 2017 for his 'activities in relation to the entertainment businesses' and earned three more months.From the delay, G-DRAGON could successfully launch BIGBANG's Dome Tour in Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo of Japan.As his educational background scandal was rapidly ignited online with the release of behind stories from the mass media, his agency, YG Entertainment, instantly resisted.YG Entertainment reported that G-DRAGON and TAEYANG, the other member of BIGBANG who is also looking forward to joining the military service in the early months of the year, are waiting for the official announcement of entering the army soon.(Credit= SBS funE, 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'bigbang_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)