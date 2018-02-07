SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Conspiracy Behind G-DRAGON's Educational Background to Delay Military?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Conspiracy Behind G-DRAGON's Educational Background to Delay Military?

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.02.07 13:07 조회 재생수918
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Conspiracy Behind G-DRAGONs Educational Background to Delay Military?
G-DRAGON, the main rapper and the leader of the renowned K-pop boy band BIGBANG, got into scandal of his enigmatic academic background.

On February 6, an entertainment media outlet publicized G-DRAGON's educational background and questioned the legitimacy of his education.

Born in 1988, G-DRAGON is 31 in Korean age this year, yet he has not completed the requisite military service.

For this issue, his unexpected academic background gives an explanation how he could save his time and concentrate on his promotions.  G-DRAGONFrom his academic background, it is noted that G-DRAGON failed the college entrance exam for three times, and could finally get accepted to the Department of Postmodern Music at Kyung Hee University in 2009.

But strangely, G-DRAGON shortly quit the college and re-entered the university with different major.

This time, he joined the Department of Leisure Sports at Gukje Cyber University in 2010.

Although it is widely known that G-DRAGON successfully completed the courses at his college and accelerated to get the Bachelor of Arts degree by the time he was 25, there is a behind story after his education.G-DRAGONFrom the reported information, G-DRAGON entered Sejong University eMA, and completed the graduate school courses by August in 2016 at the age of 28.

Moreover, he delayed the mandatory national military service for 370 days from his entrance to the graduate school after he had already postponed joining the army for three years from having several tryouts to college.G-DRAGONWhat is more remarkable is that G-DRAGON once again deferred the obligatory military service in November 2017 for his 'activities in relation to the entertainment businesses' and earned three more months.

From the delay, G-DRAGON could successfully launch BIGBANG's Dome Tour in Fukuoka, Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo of Japan.G-DRAGONAs his educational background scandal was rapidly ignited online with the release of behind stories from the mass media, his agency, YG Entertainment, instantly resisted.

YG Entertainment reported that G-DRAGON and TAEYANG, the other member of BIGBANG who is also looking forward to joining the military service in the early months of the year, are waiting for the official announcement of entering the army soon.

(Credit= SBS funE, 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'bigbang_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SBS에서 직접 편집하는 뉴스를 확인하세요

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
공지사항 [채용] 마부작침 데이터 저널리스트 모집
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 박정훈|
  • 방송관련문의 02)2061-0006|
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의 02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbs@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호